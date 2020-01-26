Metro Lassa Fever: NCDC confirms 195 cases, 29 deaths in 11 states – Vanguard News

#1
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that 29 deaths and 195 confirmed cases of Lassa fever had been reported in 11 states of the federation.

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, NCDC, who disclosed this in a statement he signed on Saturday in Abuja, explained that …

nddc.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2TYNHb4

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top