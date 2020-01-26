The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that 29 deaths and 195 confirmed cases of Lassa fever had been reported in 11 states of the federation.
Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, NCDC, who disclosed this in a statement he signed on Saturday in Abuja, explained that …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2TYNHb4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, NCDC, who disclosed this in a statement he signed on Saturday in Abuja, explained that …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2TYNHb4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]