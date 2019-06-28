advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Last night we signed the biggest deal in Africa – Wizkid reveals


Multi-award winning singer Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has taken to social media to reveal he and his team just closed the biggest deal Africa is yet to see.

Taking to social media, Wizkid urged the young ones never to give up on their dreams writing; “Last night we closed the biggest …

