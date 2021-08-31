  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Last US military flight departs Afghanistan ending America's longest war


JUST IN: Last US military flight departs Afghanistan ending America's longest war - New Telegraph

The last US military flight has left Kabul airport, marking the end of a controversial 20-year presence in Afghanistan and America's longest war. Officials said the last C17 aircraft took off with the US ambassador onboard after midnight local time on Tuesday. They added that the diplomatic...
