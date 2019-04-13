Metro LASU 3rd Class Graduate Becomes UNILAG Best Graduating PhD Student – OluFamous.Com

#1
From Third Class at LASU to overall best PhD graduate at UNILAGTribune’s Tunbosun Ogundare writes on the striking achievement of Oluwaseyi Ajibade, who recently graduated with the best Ph.D thesis in his set from the University of Lagos. Ajibade stole the show at the 50th convocation ceremonies of the University




Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2Gal95S

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top