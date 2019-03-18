Following the rumour suggesting an increase in Lagos State University (LASU) tuition, the university management has announced that there’s no plan to increase the fee.
The university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the rumour was the handiwork …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2W7foMn
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the rumour was the handiwork …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2W7foMn
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]