Metro LASU says there’s no plan to increase tuition fee – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Following the rumour suggesting an increase in Lagos State University (LASU) tuition, the university management has announced that there’s no plan to increase the fee.

The university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the rumour was the handiwork …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2W7foMn

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top