Scientists in America said late-night meals may pose a risk to heart health.
Findings from a new study presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions annual meeting, found that eating more later in the evening was associated with an increased risk of heart disease.The study …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2AZCtc9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Findings from a new study presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions annual meeting, found that eating more later in the evening was associated with an increased risk of heart disease.The study …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2AZCtc9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[35]