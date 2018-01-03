Submit Post Advertise

    English Premier League table after Tuesday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

    Man City 22 20 2 0 64 13 62

    Man Utd 22 14 5 3 45 16 47

    Chelsea 21 14 3 4 39 14 45

    Liverpool 22 12 8 2 50 25 44

    Tottenham 21 12 4 5 41 20 40

    Arsenal 21 11 5 5 38 26 38

    Burnley 22 9 7 6 19 19 34

    Leicester 22 8 6 8 34 32 30

    Everton 22 7 6 9 25 34 27

    Watford 22 7 4 11 31 40 25

    Huddersfield 22 6 6 10 18 35 24

    Brighton 22 5 8 9 17 27 23

    Newcastle 22 6 4 12 20 30 22

    Crystal Palace 22 5 7 10 20 33 22

    Bournemouth 22 5 6 11 22 34 21

    West Ham 21 5 6 10 24 39 21

    Southampton 22 4 8 10 21 32 20

    Stoke 22 5 5 12 23 47 20

    West Brom 22 2 10 10 16 30 16

    Swansea 22 4 4 14 13 34 16

    AFP

