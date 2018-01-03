English Premier League table after Tuesday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 22 20 2 0 64 13 62 Man Utd 22 14 5 3 45 16 47 Chelsea 21 14 3 4 39 14 45 Liverpool 22 12 8 2 50 25 44 Tottenham 21 12 4 5 41 20 40 Arsenal 21 11 5 5 38 26 38 Burnley 22 9 7 6 19 19 34 Leicester 22 8 6 8 34 32 30 Everton 22 7 6 9 25 34 27 Watford 22 7 4 11 31 40 25 Huddersfield 22 6 6 10 18 35 24 Brighton 22 5 8 9 17 27 23 Newcastle 22 6 4 12 20 30 22 Crystal Palace 22 5 7 10 20 33 22 Bournemouth 22 5 6 11 22 34 21 West Ham 21 5 6 10 24 39 21 Southampton 22 4 8 10 21 32 20 Stoke 22 5 5 12 23 47 20 West Brom 22 2 10 10 16 30 16 Swansea 22 4 4 14 13 34 16 AFP Continue reading...