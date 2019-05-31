BUA Group is a leading Conglomerate in Nigeria with businesses in Foods, Minim, Manufacturing and infrastructure sectors of the economy.
In line with the business objective of the organisation to support local production and provision of employment, the position below exist in …
For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2I6dExG
Get more Latest Jobs
In line with the business objective of the organisation to support local production and provision of employment, the position below exist in …
For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2I6dExG
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[40]