Students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology have resumed for studies after a directive by the university management. The school was closed in June last year as lecturers went on strike to demand payment of their salaries. In a circular earlier distributed by management of LAUTECH and signed by Jacob Agboola, the school asked all academic and non-academic staff to resume on Friday. It was earlier reported that lecturers had vowed not to resume Friday even when students resume. By Friday morning, most lecturers did not resume. Speaking with Premium Times, chairman of ASUU, LAUTECH Chapter, Biodun Olaniran, said the Oyo and Osun state governments were not serious with ensuring full resumption of the school. “The truth is that there have been no efforts to ensure that we resume; students who have resumed are only here to play and really we will not resume until our demands are met,” he said. “We have said until our demands are met, we will not resume and that is what we are doing today.” “If the students stay in school for one or two weeks, I don’t know what they will be doing, until we get a directive from our national body after our demands have been met, we remain on strike.”