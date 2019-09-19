Politics Law-abiding Citizens Shouldn’t Be Harassed By Regime That Negotiates With Bandits, Terrorists, Says Falana – Sahara Reporters

#1
Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari administration of human rights violation, stating that a government that negotiates with bandits and terrorists shouldn’t harass law-abiding citizens.

Falana was reacting to the invasion of the secretariat of the Committee for the Defence of Human …

femi.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2IdGaOE

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top