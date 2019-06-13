Featured Thread #1
Lawan swears-in Okorocha as senator for Imo West ADVERTISEMENT Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday swore-in the immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, as the senator representing Imo West. Okorocha was on Tuesday issued his certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral …
