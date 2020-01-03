Officials of the Lagos state task force broke into apartments at Iyana-Ipaja area of the state to seize motorcycles.
The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Raji Rasaki Street in the area, sparked off violence as youths lit bonfires and formed barricades in the street.…
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2ucb32p
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Raji Rasaki Street in the area, sparked off violence as youths lit bonfires and formed barricades in the street.…
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2ucb32p
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]