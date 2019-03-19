Metro Lawmakers Set to Investigate Military Involvement in Polls – Thisdaylive

#1
The House of Representatives has adopted a motion to probe the involvement of military personnel during the just concluded general election.

The House of Representatives member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South federal constituency of Enugu State, Hon. Asadu Patrick, in his motion tagged: ‘The Alleged …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2OdcF1g

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top