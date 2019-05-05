The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it will prosecute recalcitrant legislators who have diverted funds meant for constituency projects. Bolaji Owasanoye, the chairman of the commission, said this in an interview with Punch newspaper. The commission recently declared that it would investigate the …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2UWIAEY
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2UWIAEY
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]