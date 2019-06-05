Lawyers representing Neymar’s rape accuser, have dropped the case as they claimed there are many contradictions in her story.
The Lawyers who dropped Neymar’s rape accuser case, said she initially told them she had consensual sex with Neymar in a Paris hotel in May and that he then became violent and …
via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Wp40jF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The Lawyers who dropped Neymar’s rape accuser case, said she initially told them she had consensual sex with Neymar in a Paris hotel in May and that he then became violent and …
via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Wp40jF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]