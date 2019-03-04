Entertainment Lawyers Representing Toke Makinwa And Ex Maje Ayida Exchanged HOT Words in Court.. – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
Toke Makinwa’s Lawyer And her Ex husband Maje Ayida’s Lawyer Exchanged HOT Words in Court in the on-going N100 million defamation suit filed by Maje Ayida against his ex wife Toke Makinwa….

Note that the former couple are spending a fortune on the services of these two handsome SAN’s …



via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2tMxcAn

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[87]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top