Lawyers tackle police over parade of suspects – The Sun News

On a daily basis, the Nigerian security agencies, especially the police, parade suspected criminals before the media. Most times, the names and pictures of the suspects are displayed.
But some lawyers are worried that such extensive media publicity is not engaged afterwards to exonerate those that are eventually not found guilty. The suspects and their families are, thereafter, left to face stigmatization, as many might not even know that they had been exonerated.
