Oluremi Tinubu, the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District and wife of a former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said youths of today are lazy and not ready to work.Speaking on a Lagos Television programme on this morning, Tinubu said her New Era Foundation Patience Home had concluded plans to empower youths in her senatorial district.She was quoted to have said most of the youths in Lagos would come to her husband’s house, claiming “they want to enjoy Asiwaju’s mone