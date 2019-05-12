Metro Leah Sharibu marks 16th birthday on Tuesday – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Leah Sharibu will clock 16 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. On that day, Leah would have spent 449 days in Boko Haram captivity.

Leah is the only Christian girl still in captivity after …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2YhMxpM

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top