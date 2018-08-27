Leah Sharibu, the only Christian among the abducted 119 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe state, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to save her from captivity.As a “proof of life” amidst speculations on her fate, TheCable has exclusively obtained her latest picture as well as the audio of her plea to Buhari.Leah, who was kidnapped in February, also appealed that her family members be assisted.All the girls who were captured were subsequently released, except five who reportedly died in detention, but Sharibu was held back for “refusing to renounce her faith”.