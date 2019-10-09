A 45-year-old lecturer, Aminu Chedi, was on Tuesday brought before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano for allegedly collecting money from students to enable them pass their examination.
Chedi, a lecturer at the Kano State Polytechnic, is standing trial for a one-count of collecting gratification …
