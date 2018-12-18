Three civil servants, working with the Ondo State Government, have been kidnapped with the kidnappers demanding for a ransom of N100million.
The civil servants were abducted at the weekend along Owo/Ikare road. This development came just as a lecturer, working with Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, (RUGIPO), …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2BqcTwc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The civil servants were abducted at the weekend along Owo/Ikare road. This development came just as a lecturer, working with Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, (RUGIPO), …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2BqcTwc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]