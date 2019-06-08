Entertainment Legendary Singer, Majek Fashek Bitterly Calls Out Soundcity For Terming His Music Videos Not Good Enough For Airplay || Watch Video – tooXclusive

#1
Veteran Nigerian musician, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek, has called out the management of soundcity for disrespecting him and looking down on his legacy as one of the biggest names in Nigerian music.

The legendary reggae musician took to his Instagram page to condemn the management of the cable …



via tooXclusive – http://bit.ly/2I1IWHc

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[141]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top