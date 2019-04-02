Spain stars past and present have joined forces to congratulate Sergio Busquets on 10 years of duty for the national team.
The Barcelona star made his debut against Turkey in a World Cup qualifier back on April 1, 2009, coming on for David Silva in a 2-1 victory....
