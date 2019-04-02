Sports Legends praise Sergio Busquets on tenth anniversary of Spain debut – Dailymail

#1
Spain stars past and present have joined forces to congratulate Sergio Busquets on 10 years of duty for the national team.

The Barcelona star made his debut against Turkey in a World Cup qualifier back on April 1, 2009, coming on for David Silva in a 2-1 victory....



read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2FSqXBR

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top