According to their Wikipedia entry, Legit.ng (formerly Naij.com) is a Nigerian digital media and news platform and, according to Alexa rankings for Nigerian sites, Legit.ng is in the top 10 most visited websites in Nigeria. Legit.ng produces exclusive content and has a very active social media presence.
Nigerian Bulletin provides the best links to the latest updates from the Legit.ng and many other top news sources in Nigeria.
To find the Top Trending News and articles from the Legit.ng and other news sources in Nigeria, browse through the Nigerian Bulletin channels: Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Metro (Crime, Health, Education), World and Business.
The Nigerian Bulletin has the links to all the latest and breaking news stories from the Legit.ng today.
Read Legit.ng now.
Nigerian Bulletin provides the best links to the latest updates from the Legit.ng and many other top news sources in Nigeria.
To find the Top Trending News and articles from the Legit.ng and other news sources in Nigeria, browse through the Nigerian Bulletin channels: Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Metro (Crime, Health, Education), World and Business.
The Nigerian Bulletin has the links to all the latest and breaking news stories from the Legit.ng today.
Read Legit.ng now.