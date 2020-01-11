Sports Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi out for 3-4 weeks after an operation on knee injury – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Ndidi has had surgery on a knee injury he sustained in training. Leicester City have confirmed that midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be out for three to four weeks after an operation on a knee injury.

Ndidi sustained an injury in training on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, …

ndidi.JPG

read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2t9yVTz

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top