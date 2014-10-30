A 22-year old woman, Ifeoma Okechukwu has killed an unidentified suspected rapist in Lekki, Lagos state.According to the PUNCH newspaper, this happened on Monday at about 12:30pm in Atlantic View Estate, Alpha Beach Road in Lekki. As the story goes, Okechukwu was on her menstrual cycle and had gone out to buy fresh sanitary pads.On her way back, a stranger had accosted the Imo-state indigene.She said, "after buying the sanitary pads, I was going back home when I saw a man, who should be in his forties, standing at a corner. He approached me and ordered me to take him to my house.“He put his hand into his pocket as if he wanted to bring out a weapon. He said he would kill me if I shouted."So she obliged and followed him home.Her story continues: “When we got to the house, he said I should shut the door and I did. He said I should remove my clothes; and I started begging him, but he refused to listen."She said she then asked him to let her go to the kitchen to check on her cooking. While in the kitchen, she hid a rod in her wrapper. She returned to him and resumed begging him. He, according to her, refused to hear her plea.“He was taking off his clothes and wearing a condom when I used the rod to hit him in the head. I started screaming. And then I picked the phone and called my uncle.”Okechukwu's uncle, who asked the newspaper not to disclose his name, said he called the Ilasan Police Station when his niece broke the news to him.“I was not at home when the incident happened," he said, "and her younger brother had also gone out. So, she was alone in the house and it was possible he had been monitoring her movement.“When she called me and said what had happened, I left the office and went to the police station in Jakande Estate where I reported the matter.”Police sources say they found a pack of condoms on the deceased, including a phone without a SIM card. No one has shown up to claim the man's corpse at the time of this report.The police source said: “he was about wearing the condom when the girl hit him on the head and he died. His mission was to rape her and steal from the house. He probably took advantage of her frail stature.“We have got information that he was not alone. He belonged to a gang that has been terrorizing Lekki residents for some time now. And that’s why since this incident, nobody knows his name and address, and none of his relatives has come forward to say they know him.”Okechukwu, however, has been arrested and held in police custody.