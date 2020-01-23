Business Lekki Port to create $158bn revenue – Newtelegraph

Lekki Port is to create direct and indirect business revenue impact of $158billion in Nigeria during its concessioned period.

Also, approximately $20billion is to be spent by the port on employee salaries during in the period, while revenue to Federal agencies from taxes, royalties and duties will reach $201billion. …

