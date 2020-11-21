Chinedu Iroka
Lekki shootings: It’s world’s first massacre without blood or corpses — Lai Mohammed
AS divergent views continue to trail the US Cable Network News, CNN, investigative report claiming that soldiers fired live bullets at #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll gate, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, insists that evidence on ground indicate the contrary.
