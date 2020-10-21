Entertainment LekkiMassacre: “You Are A Failure” – Wizkid Tells Buhari, Osinbajo, IGP To Resign – Information Nigeria


LekkiMassacre: “You Are A Failure” – Wizkid Tells Buhari, Osinbajo, IGP To Resign

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has called out the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and the IGP Adamu Mohammed on Twitter. The singer has asked each of them to step down and relinquish their powers following the attack on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the...
www.informationnigeria.com
 
