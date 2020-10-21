In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- Lekki toll gate shooting caused by “forces beyond control” – Sanwo-Olu - PM News
- Oba Of Lagos Palace Set On Fire, His Staff Of Office Stolen (Videos) - Nairaland
- Hours After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters Across Nigeria, President Buhari, Osinbajo Yet To Address Country - Sahara Reporters
- #EndSARS: Despite evidence, Sanwo-olu says no fatality in Lekki shootings - Premium Times
- Lekki Massacre: Hillary Clinton ask Buhari, Nigeria army to stop killing unarmed protesters – Laila’s Blog
- Army arrests soldier who appealed to colleagues ‘not to kill #EndSARS protesters’ - Premium Times
