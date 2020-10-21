Video #lekkimassacre: Lekki toll gate shooting caused by “forces beyond control” – Sanwo-Olu| Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Lekki toll gate shooting caused by “forces beyond control” – Sanwo-Olu - PM News
  • Oba Of Lagos Palace Set On Fire, His Staff Of Office Stolen (Videos) - Nairaland
  • Hours After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters Across Nigeria, President Buhari, Osinbajo Yet To Address Country - Sahara Reporters
  • #EndSARS: Despite evidence, Sanwo-olu says no fatality in Lekki shootings - Premium Times
  • Lekki Massacre: Hillary Clinton ask Buhari, Nigeria army to stop killing unarmed protesters – Laila’s Blog
  • Army arrests soldier who appealed to colleagues ‘not to kill #EndSARS protesters’ - Premium Times

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - Lekki toll gate shooting caused by “forces beyond control” – Sanwo-Olu - PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/10/21/lekki-toll-shooting-caused-by-forces-beyond-control-sanwo-olu/
Metro - Oba Of Lagos Palace Set On Fire, His Staff Of Office Stolen (Videos) - Nairaland

https://www.nairaland.com/6195514/oba-lagos-palace-set-fire
Politics - Hours After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters Across Nigeria, President Buhari, Osinbajo Yet To Address Country - Sahara Reporters

http://saharareporters.com/2020/10/21/hours-after-killing-peaceful-protesters-across-nigeria-president-buhari-osinbajo-yet
Politics - #EndSARS: Despite evidence, Sanwo-olu says no fatality in Lekki shootings - Premium Times

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/422086-breaking-endsars-despite-evidence-sanwo-olu-says-no-fatality-in-lekki-shootings.html
Politics - Lekki Massacre: Hillary Clinton ask Buhari, Nigeria army to stop killing unarmed protesters – Laila’s Blog

https://lailasnews.com/lekki-massacre-hillary-clinton-ask-buhari-nigeria-army-to-stop-killing-unarmed-protesters/
Metro - Army arrests soldier who appealed to colleagues ‘not to kill #EndSARS protesters’ - Premium Times

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/422093-army-arrests-soldier-who-appealed-to-colleagues-not-to-kill-endsars-protesters.html
