Leon Balogun Given Permission To Miss Super Eagle's Friendly Vs Uganda On Tuesday

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun will miss Nigeria’s friendly match against Uganda in Asaba on Tuesday after he was allowed to return to Europe, officials have said.

The Brighton and Hove Albion central defender will be the only one from the 23-man squad for the vital 2019 AFCON in …



