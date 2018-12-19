Sports Leon Balogun hails Eden Hazard performance for Chelsea against Brighton and Hove Albion – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has hailed the performance of Eden Hazard in the Premier League encounter between his side Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea.

The 30-year-old defender was in action for 90 minutes as Brighton and Hove Albion lost to Chelsea at …



read more via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2RaWkhq

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top