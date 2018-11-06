Politics Level of Devt in Rivers Amazing, Says South Sudan Energy Minister – Thisdaylive

#1
South Sudan Minister of Energy and Dams, Dr. Dhieu Mathok, has commended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for the infrastructural development in the state, saying he (Wike) deserves a second term.

Speaking after a meeting with Wike at the Government House in Port Harcourt …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2qxRdsV

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top