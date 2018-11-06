South Sudan Minister of Energy and Dams, Dr. Dhieu Mathok, has commended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for the infrastructural development in the state, saying he (Wike) deserves a second term.
Speaking after a meeting with Wike at the Government House in Port Harcourt …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2qxRdsV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Speaking after a meeting with Wike at the Government House in Port Harcourt …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2qxRdsV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]