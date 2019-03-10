Robert Lewandowski became the all-time top scoring foreigner in Bundesliga history on Saturday with Bayern Munich’s second goal against Wolfsburg.
The Polish striker netted his 196th goal in the German league having drawn level on 195 with Werder Bremen veteran Claudio Pizarro a week ago.....
