Sports Lewandowski becomes top-scoring foreigner in Bundesliga history – Newtelegraph

#1
Robert Lewandowski became the all-time top scoring foreigner in Bundesliga history on Saturday with Bayern Munich’s second goal against Wolfsburg.

The Polish striker netted his 196th goal in the German league having drawn level on 195 with Werder Bremen veteran Claudio Pizarro a week ago.....



read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2CcMCCx

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top