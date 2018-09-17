Sports Lewandowski & Boateng impress Bayern boss Kovac after summer of speculation – Goal.com News

#1
Failure to leave the Allianz Arena has done little to damage the form of two experienced stars, much to the delight of their manager

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac has hailed the professionalism of Robert Lewandowski and Jerome Boateng after their impressive starts to the season. …



read more via Goal.com News – International – https://ift.tt/2PXGumf

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top