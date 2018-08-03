Sports Lewandowski on wanting to leave Bayern: ‘I felt no protection from the club’ – Chicagotribune.com

#1
Bayern Munich’s star striker Robert Lewandowski has broken his silence about wanting to leave the Bundesliga giants in May but insists he is ready to win titles again this season with the Bavarians.

"In April, May, almost everyone took a shot …



read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2P1j1A4

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top