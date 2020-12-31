Sports Lewis Hamilton Has Been Knighted in UK Queen’s New Year Honours list – Olisa.tv


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.olisa.tv

Lewis Hamilton Has Been Knighted in UK Queen’s New Year Honours list - Olisa.tv

Congratulations to Lewis Hamilton! The Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has reportedly received a knighthood in the United Kingdom Queen’s 2021 New Year Honours list. This was announced on Wednesday evening. Per Motorsport, the The knighthood, which now make him as Sir Lewis Hamilton...
www.olisa.tv www.olisa.tv
 

Similar threads

C
Sports Lewis Hamilton to become ‘Sir’ in New Year – PM News
Replies
0
Views
286
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Sports Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 – Olisa.tv
Replies
0
Views
246
Kayode Israel
K
Nigeria Sports News
Sports Hamilton officially crowned F1 2018 World Champion – Plus TV Africa
Replies
0
Views
545
Nigeria Sports News
Nigeria Sports News
E
Sports Hamilton extends Mercedes contract – Newtelegraph
Replies
0
Views
320
ese
E
Nigeria Sports News
Sports Hamilton Wins 5th Formula One World Title – Olisa.tv
Replies
0
Views
424
Nigeria Sports News
Nigeria Sports News

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top