Lewis Hamilton Has Been Knighted in UK Queen’s New Year Honours list - Olisa.tv
Congratulations to Lewis Hamilton! The Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has reportedly received a knighthood in the United Kingdom Queen’s 2021 New Year Honours list. This was announced on Wednesday evening. Per Motorsport, the The knighthood, which now make him as Sir Lewis Hamilton...
