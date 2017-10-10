General elections is being held in Liberia on 10 October 2017,[1] electing the President and House of Representatives. The elections are overseen by the National Elections Commission (NEC). President Sirleaf has completed her term as president of Liberia and will step down. Here are list of the Presidential candidates contesting to replace the Africa's first president: 1. Joseph Boakai, vice-president since January 2006. 2. Charles Brumskine, leader of the Liberty Party and former President Pro Temp of the Senate 3. MacDella Cooper, philanthropist 4. Alexander B. Cummings, former Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of 5. Coca-Cola 6. Prince Johnson, former rebel leader 7. Joseph Mills Jones, leader of the Movement for Economic Empowerment and former Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia 8. Richard Miller, businessman 9. Benoni Urey, businessman 10. George Weah, former footballer who was defeated by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in the 2005 election, has announced he will run for office again. 11. MacDonald A. Wento, United People's Party 12. Jeremiah Whapoe, businessman