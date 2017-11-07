Submit Post Advertise

Liberian President to Get Chieftain Title, Road From Imo Government

Discussion started by Lequte, Nov 7, 2017 at 7:35 PM.

  Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The Imo state government has announced the impending arrival of the Liberian President, Mrs. Johnson Sirleaf in the state.

    According to the state government, she will be conferred with a chieftaincy title and a road will be named after her in the state as well.

    A statement by governor Rochas Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, said:

    “On arrival on Thursday, Mrs. Sirleaf would be taken to the Palace of Eze Imo to be accorded the African way of receiving an august visitor like her and the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Samuel Ohiri will be expected to decorate her with a Chieftaincy title.

    “Taking into account that she took over the leadership of Liberia soon after a bloody Civil War and she has been able to sustain the peace of that Country for ten years now.

    “The following day being Friday, November 10, 2017, Mrs. Sirleaf will then be at the Rochas Foundation College of Africa where she will meet with the Students and also specifically interact with the Liberian Students.

    “And all these will help to instill confidence in the students and brandish a juicy future for them.

    “After her outing to the College, the Liberian President will deliver a lecture to Imo women at Imo International Convention Centre ,IICC, and the topic will be women in politics.

    “And the lecture is structured to encourage women in the State to develop interest in leadership, especially when it is recalled that Mrs. Sirleaf is the first female President in Africa.”
     

    Nov 7, 2017 at 7:35 PM
    Comments

  curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    Would this result in one of Rochas Okorocha erections?
     
    curator, Nov 7, 2017 at 7:46 PM
    #2
    • Funny Funny x 1