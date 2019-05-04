At least 392 people have been killed and 1,936 wounded since strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive against the Libyan capital last month, the UN’s World Health Organisation said Friday.
More than 50,000 have meanwhile been displaced as a direct result “of the intensifying armed conflict in …
