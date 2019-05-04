World Libya Fighting: Nearly 400 Killed, 50,000 Displaced – UN – Channels Television

#1
At least 392 people have been killed and 1,936 wounded since strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive against the Libyan capital last month, the UN’s World Health Organisation said Friday.

More than 50,000 have meanwhile been displaced as a direct result “of the intensifying armed conflict in …



Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2H1Ld4J

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[8]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top