Business Libya Says Its Oil Output at Most Since 2013 Can Go Even Higher – Bloomberg

#1
Libya’s oil production climbed to the highest since 2013 and can go even higher if security at the nation’s energy facilities can be improved, according to the chairman of the state-run National Oil Corp.

Output was recently 1.278 million barrels a day and can be increased by “hundreds of thousands” of barrels...



Read more via Bloomberg – https://ift.tt/2xBfvpL

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top