Libya’s oil production climbed to the highest since 2013 and can go even higher if security at the nation’s energy facilities can be improved, according to the chairman of the state-run National Oil Corp.
Output was recently 1.278 million barrels a day and can be increased by "hundreds of thousands" of barrels...
