On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyiff Erdogan opened the new Istanbul Airport, which aims to become the largest in the world.
iGA On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the new Istanbul Airport, a major public works project that is the …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2CWyrTu
Get more World News
iGA On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the new Istanbul Airport, a major public works project that is the …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2CWyrTu
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]