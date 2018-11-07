When paired with certain side effects or symptoms, rashes can be indicators of something serious. Here's how to tell if your rash is minor or serious.
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online https://ift.tt/2DqHtJx
- Skin rashes can be symptoms of a variety of mild to serious conditions.
- Since many factors go into accurate diagnosis and treatment of rashes, it's important to see a medical professional.
- If you experience fever, pain, or trouble breathing in addition to a rash, you should seek immediate medical care.
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online https://ift.tt/2DqHtJx
Last edited by a moderator:[22]