General Health Lifestyle: Some rashes can be indicators of life-threatening diseases — here's how to tell if your rash is serious

When paired with certain side effects or symptoms, rashes can be indicators of something serious. Here's how to tell if your rash is minor or serious.

  • Skin rashes can be symptoms of a variety of mild to serious conditions.
  • Since many factors go into accurate diagnosis and treatment of rashes, it's important to see a medical professional.
  • If you experience fever, pain, or trouble breathing in addition to a rash, you should seek immediate medical care.





