Veteran Yoruba actor Dayo Akinpelu, popularly known as Alabi Yellow, has received monetary help from a popular Nigerian reverend.
It was gathered that the actor received a sum of N10 million for his medical treatment from the general overseer of Love …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2DAClAN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
It was gathered that the actor received a sum of N10 million for his medical treatment from the general overseer of Love …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2DAClAN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]