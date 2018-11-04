Entertainment Lilian Esoro Opens A State-Of-The-Art Spa In Lagos – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro has opened a state of the art spa in Lekki, Lagos.

The Spa was opened yesterday in Lagos and Lilian announced it saying; ”Im glad to announce my baby project is finally done and open for business....



via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2QnPCkQ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[99]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top