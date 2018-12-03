  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro LIMA 2018: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Daughter Bags Two Awards in One Night – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, more popularly known as CSO, is the daughter of the man himself, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

As the daughter of the founder of Loveworld, CSO certainly has some big shoes to fill, so far it looks like she is succeeding! The young gospel starlet won 2 …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2RvIvXQ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top