Entertainment Linda Ejiofor reveals how she fell in love with Ibrahim Suleiman – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Following their star-studded wedding over the the weekend, Linda Ejiofor has revealed how she met and fell in love with her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman.

In her words; Ibrahim and I have been friends for a few years now, but it was not until after his mum passed away in June …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2RS9VXR

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top