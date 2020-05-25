Nairaland - nairaland.com

Bellanaija – bellanaija.com

Pulse Nigeria - Pulse.ng

Notjustok – Notjustok.com

Naijaloaded - naijaloaded.com.ng

Linda Ikeji's Blog is one of the foremost news sources in Nigeria, Since it debuted in 2006, Linda Ikeji blog has been growing in popularity and is currently perhaps Africa’s best blog. This blog features raw unfiltered gossip on a number of issues. It also deals with news, events, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and inspiration. But here are 5 alternatives;