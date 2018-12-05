Entertainment Linda Ikeji's Shares First Photos Of Her Son As She Exposes Identity Of His Father

Featured Thread #1
The media mogul made this revelation on her Instagram page on Friday, December 14, 2018. According to her the father of her son is Jeremi Sholaye who she also said was a closed chapter in her life.

"Meet my son Jayce! . And yes, Sholaye Jeremi is his dad. Unfortunately, he and I are a completely closed chapter . Lol. I wrote something about it on my blog. I hope it reaches those it was intended for. . You can go over there and read! God bless," she wrote.


 
[184]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top