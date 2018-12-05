Featured Thread #1
The media mogul made this revelation on her Instagram page on Friday, December 14, 2018. According to her the father of her son is Jeremi Sholaye who she also said was a closed chapter in her life.
"Meet my son Jayce! . And yes, Sholaye Jeremi is his dad. Unfortunately, he and I are a completely closed chapter . Lol. I wrote something about it on my blog. I hope it reaches those it was intended for. . You can go over there and read! God bless," she wrote.
